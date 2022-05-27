Gov. Andy Beshear announces $1 million for ambulance services in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced funding to help expand ambulance services in Rowan County.

The Governor and Rocky Adkins, his senior advisor, presented a $1 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the ambulance services and a $200,000 Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant to improve multiple recreational areas along Cave Run Lake.

Beshear gave a ceremonial check for a $1.5 million Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) award to the Sandy Hook water district.

“Building a better Kentucky means investing in the physical and mental wellbeing of Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are doing just that by expanding ambulance services, giving Kentuckians greater access to the natural beauty of our commonwealth and investing in clean water. These investments prioritize living longer and living well, and Kentuckians deserve nothing less.”

