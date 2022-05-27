Eastern Kentuckians remember fellow Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What does memorial day mean to you?

For one family at Friday afternoon service in Jackson, it means remembering their son.

”Just little things, he made us laugh, it could be a song - a song of his that brings back a good memory,” said Jamie Rauschenberger. “He was always joking around, making people laugh.”

The Rauschenberger’s are a Gold Star family. They always have the memory of their son, Ben, close in their hearts.

”I didn’t think it would ever happen to us,” she said. “That’s just something that happens to other people, and then it just hit home.”

Ben was a Marine. He died in the line of duty back in 2013. His family told WYMT he was only 25-years-old when he died.

”While he was in combat in Afghanistan, he had a personal direct confrontation by God, we will call it,” said Brian Rauschenberger. “God spoke to him and he gave his heart fully to God.”

This Memorial Day, the family encourages all Americans to remember what the day is truly about, remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

”I don’t know whether that happens in the schools - it happens through their churches, wherever,” he said. “As a nation, we need to see some patriotism come back in my opinion.”

