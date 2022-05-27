Advertisement

Community remembers man allegedly killed by brother

Kentucky State Police say Adam Cantrell was shot and killed during a fight with his brother.
Kentucky State Police say Adam Cantrell was shot and killed during a fight with his brother.(Courtesy Santanna Mullins)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The ex-girlfriend of the man who was allegedly killed by his brother in Pike County says she had feared something like this would happen.

“It has shell-shocked the whole community,” Santanna Mullins said.

Adam Cantrell’s funeral was held Thursday. He was only 28.

Mullins described Adam as caring, compassionate, fiercely loyal, and protective.

“If you needed anything, he was there,” Mullins, who lived with Adam for five years, said.

On Monday, Kentucky State Police responded to a call at a home near Elkhorn Creek and found two men had been shot.

They say the investigation indicated 36-year-old Cody Cantrell and his father had gotten into a fight, which then led to a fight between Cody and his brother Adam. State Police say during the fight, Adam was fatally shot.

“Adam was such a good guy,” Mullins said. “He didn’t deserve any of this. He was just robbed of everything.”

State Police say Cody ran from the scene but was eventually found by troopers.

Cody had also been shot, but his injury was not life-threatening.

Mullins compared the crime to the biblical story of Cain and Able.

“To think about what he’d done to his brother just makes my stomach turn,” Mullins said.

Mullins says before they broke up, she begged Adam to leave with her, fearing his brother was dangerous.

“There were so many dangerous situations created because of Cody,” she said. “(Adam) didn’t want to leave his daddy. He didn’t want to leave his daddy around his brother, because his brother liked pushing his weight around.”

Cody Cantrell is charged with one count of murder and one count of fourth degree domestic assault.

For previous coverage:

Man charged in brother’s murder

