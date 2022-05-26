Advertisement

WATCH NOW: 34th East Kentucky Leadership Awards

By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 34th East Kentucky Leadership Awards ceremony will air at 7 p.m. on WYMT and WYMT.com.

In April, more than 100 leaders from across the region gathered in Pikeville to network, discuss and share ideas on how to improve the region.

Several people were honored for the ways they impacted our region in various categories.

You can watch the show here.

