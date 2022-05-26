Advertisement

Visitation held for Jessamine Co. Sheriff Kevin Corman

Visitation for the late Jessamine Co. Sheriff, Kevin Corman, has drawn loved ones and fellow law enforcement officials from across the state.
Visitation for the late Jessamine Co. Sheriff, Kevin Corman, has drawn loved ones and fellow law enforcement officials from across the state.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A rainy day reflects the somber mood as loved ones and law enforcement officials from across the state gather in Nicholasville to remember Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman.

Visitation will be held Thursday until 9 p.m. and will carry on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the RJ Corman Railroad Headquarters.

People are coming together to honor Sheriff Corman for his decades of service with the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office and to celebrate his life.

The late sheriff’s funeral will also be held at the same location Friday at 1 p.m. before he is laid to rest at his family’s farm off Poortown Road.

The family says that, in lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Jessamine County Animal Shelter or the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys and Girls Ranch.

Investigation continues into death of Sheriff Kevin Corman; interim sheriff appointed
