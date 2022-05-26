Advertisement

TV schedule announced for first three Kentucky Football games

FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rodriguez was selected to The Associated Press All-SEC team in results released Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football fans can mark their calendars with times and broadcast plans for the first three games of the season.

With Kentucky’s football season opener just 100 days away, ESPN has announced the first three weeks of its 2022 college football slate including the Wildcats first three kickoff times and TV assignments.  The Wildcats begin the 2022 season on Sept. 3at home against Miami (Ohio). The game will be aired on ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital) at 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats travel to Florida for the first conference game of the year on Sept. 10 on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. UK returns home to play host to Youngstown State on Sept. 17 and the contest will be aired on the SEC Network at noon ET.

