Traffic delays expected as construction begins in Martin

Martin, KY Construction
Martin, KY Construction(Buddy Forbes)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Traffic delays are expected as construction starts in the city of Martin.

Several buildings next to KY-1428 are scheduled for demolition throughout the week.

This work will take place between mile markers 1.0 and 1.20.

“Please avoid this area tomorrow if at all possible, or expect long delays,” a post read on the City of Martin, Kentucky Fire Department Facebook page.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., traffic will be held in 10 minute increments between the entrance to Spur Bridge and where the old Martin High School used to be.

Officials urge drivers to slow down and use caution when driving in a construction zone.

