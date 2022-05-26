Advertisement

Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs

Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs
Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs(Laurel County Sheriff John Root)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root said his office performed a drug bust Wednesday.

In the bust, deputies found marijuana, meth, guns and money.

Sheriff Root said they found candy “designed for YOUR teenagers and youth” laced with drugs.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root shared this post on his Facebook page following a recent drug...
Laurel County Sheriff John Root shared this post on his Facebook page following a recent drug bust involving candy that he says is marketed toward "teenagers and youth".(Sheriff John Root Facebook Page)

Gilbert Acciardo with the sheriff’s office tells WYMT this is an on-going investigation and they cannot release more information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Former Clay County sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty in underage sexual activities case

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a severe risk later today with the...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Entire region under risk for strong storms later today
The SBA opened a remote office in Belfry to help with disaster loan assistance applications...
Pike County Emergency Management officials hopeful as SBA loans target January flood victims
Heath High School shooting survivor offers perspective after tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.
‘It’s been gut-wrenching for almost 25 years,’ Heath High School shooting survivor gives perspective on Uvalde
Martin, KY Construction
Traffic delays expected as construction begins in Martin