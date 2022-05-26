Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root said his office performed a drug bust Wednesday.
In the bust, deputies found marijuana, meth, guns and money.
Sheriff Root said they found candy “designed for YOUR teenagers and youth” laced with drugs.
Gilbert Acciardo with the sheriff’s office tells WYMT this is an on-going investigation and they cannot release more information at this time.
