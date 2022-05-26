Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root said his office performed a drug bust Wednesday.

In the bust, deputies found marijuana, meth, guns and money.

Sheriff Root said they found candy “designed for YOUR teenagers and youth” laced with drugs.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root shared this post on his Facebook page following a recent drug bust involving candy that he says is marketed toward "teenagers and youth". (Sheriff John Root Facebook Page)

Gilbert Acciardo with the sheriff’s office tells WYMT this is an on-going investigation and they cannot release more information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.