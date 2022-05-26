Severe Weather Alert Day: Entire region under risk for strong storms later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and storms will pick up across the region the deeper into the day we go. Stay weather aware today.

Today and Tonight

We will start this Thursday on a mild note with temperatures still in the 60s after a warmer than expected day yesterday. Spotty rain chances will be around early, but the main threat for severe weather comes this afternoon.

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under either a level 1 or 2 out of 5 risk for strong storms today.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a severe risk later today with the highest risk in the counties in yellow. All modes of severe weather are possible. (WYMT Weather)

That means all modes of severe weather are on the table, including isolated tornadoes in the counties in yellow on the map above. I still think the main threats are damaging winds and heavy rain. Some areas could see upwards of 2″ in the next 36 hours. If you live in a flood-prone area, be ready to get out quickly if you see the water start to rise. Our entire region is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall today. Remember, DO NOT drive through flood water! Turn around, don’t drown!

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

Temperatures today will top out near 80 early and the best chances for storms will be from noon in the southern counties until 9 or 10 p.m. in the northern counties. This system will continue to cause issues for us overnight too as the rain chances continue. Lows will eventually drop to around 60.

Make sure you have a way to get alerts quickly this afternoon and tonight like the WYMT weather app or a NOAA weather radio, especially if you’re heading out to the first day of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville.

Extended Forecast

Scattered rain chances will linger into Friday and some storms will still be possible. Keep your rain gear handy. It will be a breezy and cooler day too. Highs will only top out in the low 70s as the front moves through. I think we see some chances for rain early Friday night before they start to wrap up. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

We start Memorial Day weekend on Saturday with some clouds, but I think we’re dry at that point. Fingers crossed, anyway. Sunshine will return by the afternoon taking us back up into the low to mid-70s for highs. We will drop back into the 50s overnight under clear skies.

Sunday and Memorial Day Monday look amazing with lots of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Highs will return to the mid to upper 80s both days. We could get very close to 90 on the holiday itself. The steamy trend looks to continue through most of next week. They don’t call Memorial Day the unofficial start to summer for nothing.

