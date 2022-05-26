Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong to severe storms remain possible

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch a cold front make it’s way through the state this afternoon and evening, and ahead of it, we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms, as such, our Severe Weather Alert Day continues.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

At least the northern half of the area remains under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather through the evening and overnight. Any storms we see, and some will likely traverse the area in a line through this evening, could be capable of damaging winds and heavy rain, with an outside shot of a quick spin-up tornado. We’re not all finished until the cold front moves through during the overnight hours, bringing an end to the severe threat. We’re down in the lower 60s as it pushes through the area.

Friday is looking increasingly like a rather gloomy day around the mountains as the leftover moisture trailing the cold front on the back side of the low pressure continues to push north of the region. Showers will continue off and on as clouds make it tough for us to see much warming out there to close out the work week. Highs only manage to get into the lower 70s. With clouds only slowly clearing overnight, we’ll fall back into the upper 50s as skies slowly turn partly cloudy

The Long Weekend and Beyond

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, sunshine does look to make a return after a partly cloudy Saturday morning. The morning cloudiness will keeps up a bit cooler with northwest winds also only allowing us to get into the lower 70s for highs. The good news? Sunshine looks like it’s here to stay through the rest of the Memorial Day weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in.

As high pressure builds in, though, we also get a return to hot weather in the forecast. Middle 80s on Sunday becomes upper 80s and low 90s as we head through Memorial Day and into next week. A couple of clouds and showers may try to work back in late next week, but the mostly dry pattern looks to continue.

