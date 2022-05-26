Advertisement

Man sentenced for deadly Fayette Mall shooting

Xavier Hardin.
Xavier Hardin.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man who shot and killed a teenager at Fayette Mall two years ago has been sentenced.

Xavier Hardin was sentenced to a total of 22 years Thursday.

Hardin pleaded guilty to multiple charges including first-degree manslaughter. He shot and killed 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms Jr. in August 2020. Two other people were hurt in that shooting.

We sat down with Kenneth’s family ahead of the sentencing. With the recent record-breaking homicides in Lexington, Bottoms’ father believes suspects behind these shootings don’t serve enough time.

RELATED: Brother of teen killed in Fayette Mall shooting is Kentucky’s best elementary sprinter

“It doesn’t work for us minorities the way it should, you know, it just doesn’t,” said Kenneth Bottoms Sr. “Every day I see a shooting and I know it’s not going to be enough time for these people to do. They’re just gonna get right back out and do the same thing. And it’s so easy to get guns.”

Bottoms’ father also went on to say he feels sympathy for Hardin’s parents.

Hardin will get credit for two years already served.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river
Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Former Clay County sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty in underage sexual activities case

Latest News

ACT
Free ACT retake day announced for Kentucky public school students
Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update
EKY fire captain reminds truck drivers to secure loads, says drivers should not follow too close
EKY fire captain reminds truck drivers to secure loads, says drivers should not follow too close
File: Reggie Warford was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in April, 2019. (Photo: WKYT)
Former UK basketball player Reggie Warford dies at 67