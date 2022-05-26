Advertisement

Louisville Zoo announces harbor seal name and new program

(Louisville Zoo)
By Neeley Greene
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisville zoo recently released the name for their newest “pup”.

A poll asked fans to help name its baby seal and “Emmy” was the winner.

People were asked to choose a name from “Emmy,” “Nobel” and “Grammy.” Keepers had proposed award-style names to align with the pup’s mother, Tonie, and father, Oscar.

Zoo officials shared a health update on the pup and her mother as well. They said they are taking extra precautions with the first-time mom and her pup to prevent any disruption during their bonding period. The Tonie and Emmy will be off exhibit while the two bond and Emmy undergoes special care.

Emmy was born with a low birth weight and was not gaining weight as the Zoo expected. Keepers and staff are working intensely to provide Emmy with extra support and fluid support as she is slowly gaining weight.

“In nature, a percentage of these seal pups don’t survive due to starvation, infections and predation”, said Senior Staff Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi. “However, in the Zoo setting, we are able to closely monitor, intervene and assist the pup as needed, giving Emmy the best chance for survival.”

Guests can follow the journey of Tonie and Emmy live on the Zoo’s seal cam at louisvillezoo.org/sealcam. Any changes to the seal cam will be noted there.

This birth goes along with the launch of the Louisville Zoo’s new Zoo Babies program presented by Norton Children’s. Zoo Babies will spotlight Tonie and Emmy, the new zebra filly (name to be determined), an impending giraffe birth and more. To learn more about the program, visit louisvillezoo.org/zoobabies.

