Louisa Police Department warns about Facebook scam involving American Idol winner

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Louisa Police Department are warning the public of a Facebook scam page impersonating recent American Idol winner Noah Thompson.

Officers with the department say the fake page is trying to add people in the Louisa area. Pictures attached with a post to the department’s Facebook page show the scammer telling people they have won money and to click a link to claim the money.

Officials say to not add this page as a friend and to not click the link the page sends out.

Noah Thompson’s actual Facebook fan page has a blue verified checkmark and can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.