Louisa Police Department warns about Facebook scam involving American Idol winner

Screenshots from a scam account purporting to be Louisa native and American Idol winner Noah...
Screenshots from a scam account purporting to be Louisa native and American Idol winner Noah Thompson(Louisa Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Louisa Police Department are warning the public of a Facebook scam page impersonating recent American Idol winner Noah Thompson.

Officers with the department say the fake page is trying to add people in the Louisa area. Pictures attached with a post to the department’s Facebook page show the scammer telling people they have won money and to click a link to claim the money.

Officials say to not add this page as a friend and to not click the link the page sends out.

Noah Thompson’s actual Facebook fan page has a blue verified checkmark and can be found here.

