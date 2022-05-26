Advertisement

Kentucky State Fair announces 2022 plans

FILE: Thrillville
FILE: Thrillville(Kentucky State Fair)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans for Kentucky State Fair 2022 have been unveiled, including concert headliners, new outdoor events and more.

The 118th Kentucky State Fair will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center from August 18-28.

Six of the 26 acts that will be performing as part of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series were announced, which will be free with fair admission, according to a release.Headliners include the Oak Ridge Boys, Trace Adkins and Niko Moon.

Additional acts are expected to be announced on June 1.

The fair also announced a new outside family entertainment space, called The Big Tent. Located in Lot A, the tent will offer unique food, drinks and entertainment. Fair officials said various acts will perform on stage inside the tent.

A new mobile exhibit will visit the fair, titled “9/11 Never Forget.” According to the release, the exhibit will offer an interactive, educational experience that honors heroes and victims of September 11. The exhibit will also showcase artifacts, documentary videos and first responder transmissions.

The fair’s new hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. outside and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside on Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. outside and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. inside on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fairgoers can save by purchasing tickets early through August 5. Early tickets are $8 per person and include parking. Tickets at the gate cost $10 per person and $10 for parking per standard vehicle.

Unlimited ride wristbands are also available for early purchase, saving fairgoers $5, fair officials said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

