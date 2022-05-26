High School Scoreboard - May 25, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After Wednesday’s action, some region championships are all set. Here are all the scores reported to WYMT and KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Corbin 6, Clay County 0 - 13th Region Semifinal

Middlesboro 7, Whitley County 3 - 13th Region Semifinal

Powell County 4, Breathitt County 0 - 14th Region Semifinal

Hazard 5, Letcher Central 1 - 14th Region Semifinal

Johnson Central 9, Belfry 5 - 15th Region Quarterfinal

Prestonsburg 6, Pikeville 0 - 15th Region Quarterfinal

SOFTBALL

Knox Central 13, Bell County 3 - 13th Region Quarterfinal (5 innings)

North Laurel 4, South Laurel 3 - 13th Region Quarterfinal

Estill County 4, Breathitt County 0 - 14th Region Quarterfinal

Perry Central 10, Knott Central 0 - 14th Region Quarterfinal

Pulaski County 10, Somerset 2 - 47th District Championship

Southwestern 11, Wayne County 0 - 48th District Championship (5 innings)

Johnson Central 10, Paintsville 0 - 57th District Championship (5 innings)

Lawrence County 12, Floyd Central 2 - 58th District Championship (6 innings)

