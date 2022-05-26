Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - May 25, 2022

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
KHSAA Baseball and Softball(KHSAA)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After Wednesday’s action, some region championships are all set. Here are all the scores reported to WYMT and KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Corbin 6, Clay County 0 - 13th Region Semifinal

Middlesboro 7, Whitley County 3 - 13th Region Semifinal

Powell County 4, Breathitt County 0 - 14th Region Semifinal

Hazard 5, Letcher Central 1 - 14th Region Semifinal

Johnson Central 9, Belfry 5 - 15th Region Quarterfinal

Prestonsburg 6, Pikeville 0 - 15th Region Quarterfinal

SOFTBALL

Knox Central 13, Bell County 3 - 13th Region Quarterfinal (5 innings)

North Laurel 4, South Laurel 3 - 13th Region Quarterfinal

Estill County 4, Breathitt County 0 - 14th Region Quarterfinal

Perry Central 10, Knott Central 0 - 14th Region Quarterfinal

Pulaski County 10, Somerset 2 - 47th District Championship

Southwestern 11, Wayne County 0 - 48th District Championship (5 innings)

Johnson Central 10, Paintsville 0 - 57th District Championship (5 innings)

Lawrence County 12, Floyd Central 2 - 58th District Championship (6 innings)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
KSP investigating shooting death in Pike County
Gordon McKinney
‘People don’t just disappear’: Family asks for help to ‘Bring Terry Home’
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river

Latest News

Kaleigh Tilley signs with UPike
Kaleigh Tilley signs with UPike Volleyball
Mountain News at 6 - Letcher signing
Mountain News at 6 - Letcher signing
Reports: UofL vs. UK basketball game set for next season
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 24, 2022