Harlan County students graduate preparedness program

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Youth Preparedness Program is educating teenagers how to be leaders during a disaster in their community.

A group of 15 students graduated from the Disaster Preparedness Training Program on Thursday.

The students will now be prepared to help professional emergency personnel during fires, tornados and floods.

Program instructors said they are also preparing their community to be ready for anything as well.

“Basically, of the 15 students that actually graduated from the program, 15, 105 families actually benefited from this because they had to go and train those families and then report back to the program,” said Program Co-coordinator Jeremy Williams.

