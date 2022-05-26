Free ACT retake day announced for Kentucky public school students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced incoming Kentucky high school seniors, who have previously taken the ACT, will be eligible to take the test a second time for free.

According to national data, students are more likely to increase their ACT score by retaking the test a second time.

“This is an education-first administration, and our goal is to provide opportunities for Kentucky’s kids to succeed in their goals of a post-secondary education,” said Gov. Beshear. “Research shows that by retaking the ACT, students are more likely to raise their score, which allows them to pursue more scholarships. With the best budget in 25 years, this is a chance for us to remove barriers for our students and help them achieve a brighter future.”

The ACT is an admissions exam used by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) to measure a student’s level of readiness for college.

The current price for the ACT in Kentucky is $37 for online testing and $38 for paper-based testing.

“The cost of taking the ACT can be a barrier for many of our students, especially if they want to take it a second time to improve their scores,” said Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “This is a great opportunity for those who choose to take part, and we appreciate Gov. Beshear making this a priority for Kentucky students.”

One Kentucky student said, from her experience, taking the test multiple times made her a more confident test taker.

“As a student, I know that I was a lot more comfortable when I took the ACT for the second time. Because so much of your result is based on understanding how to take the test, and knowing what to expect, it’s reassuring to have two chances to do your best,” Frankfort High School junior Ella Luking said. “By giving us another opportunity to take the test, Kentucky can both cut our stress in half, and double our chances of success.”

The date of the free retake day will be designated by the KDE in the Fall of 2022.

More information on the date and locations will be provided to local school districts.

Students, families and educators can get more information on the ACT by visiting the Kentucky ACT website.

