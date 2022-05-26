Advertisement

Former UK basketball player Reggie Warford dies at 67

File: Reggie Warford was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in April, 2019. (Photo: WKYT)
By Herald Leader News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER/WYMT) - One former University of Kentucky basketball player credited with being the first black player to play for four years and graduate has died.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Reggie Warford, 67, died at his home Thursday morning. We’re told he had been battling health issues in recent years.

Warford started his career in 1972 under then Coach Joe B. Hall, who died earlier this year at 93.

He was the basketball program’s only black player during his freshman season before Larry Johnson and Merion Haskins joined him the next season.

We’re told he was surrounded by his family when he died.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

