Advertisement

EKY fire captain reminds truck drivers to secure loads, says drivers should not follow too close

EKY fire captain reminds truck drivers to secure loads, says drivers should not follow too close
EKY fire captain reminds truck drivers to secure loads, says drivers should not follow too close(Credit: John Newell)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousand Sticks Volunteer Fire Department Captain John Newell said they were called to a crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County early Wednesday morning.

”What happened is the truck carrying these vehicles lost them and apparently, according to him [driver], he did not know that these had fallen off his truck,” said Newell.

Newell said no one was hurt in the crash. The cars on the truck were already crushed and were heading to be recycled. He told WYMT the driver was stopped in Laurel County.

He wants to remind drivers not to follow too close to trucks or cars in front of them. Newell added they could have responded to a scene much worse if someone had been following this driver.

”It’s just important to keep the distance and you never know when something like this may happen,” he said. “Fortunately, again, you know, thank God nothing was hit, nobody was hit.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river
Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Former Clay County sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty in underage sexual activities case

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update
File: Reggie Warford was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in April, 2019. (Photo: WKYT)
Former UK basketball player Reggie Warford dies at 67
The Storm Prediction Center added more counties into the level 2 out of 5 slight risk with...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Entire region under risk for strong storms later today
Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs
Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs