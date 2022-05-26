EKY fire captain reminds truck drivers to secure loads, says drivers should not follow too close

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousand Sticks Volunteer Fire Department Captain John Newell said they were called to a crash on Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County early Wednesday morning.

”What happened is the truck carrying these vehicles lost them and apparently, according to him [driver], he did not know that these had fallen off his truck,” said Newell.

Newell said no one was hurt in the crash. The cars on the truck were already crushed and were heading to be recycled. He told WYMT the driver was stopped in Laurel County.

He wants to remind drivers not to follow too close to trucks or cars in front of them. Newell added they could have responded to a scene much worse if someone had been following this driver.

”It’s just important to keep the distance and you never know when something like this may happen,” he said. “Fortunately, again, you know, thank God nothing was hit, nobody was hit.”

