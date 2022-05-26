Advertisement

Ashland establishes entertainment ordinace

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -Ashland City Board of Commissioners voted to establish an entertainment destination downtown and apply for an entertainment destination center license from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. During a special event, participating restaurants or businesses are permitted with a license, to serve alcohol within the entertainment district.

“It didn’t make any sense to me to have nonprofits who aren’t used to buying or selling alcohol be responsible as the ones selling it or managing it. I wanted to put that back in the hands of the people who do that every day,” said Commissioner Amanda Clark.

Customers would be able to leave the area of business where they purchased the alcohol and carry the alcoholic beverage within the EDC only for special events determined by the city.

The entertainment district is known as the central business district.

Clark says while the ordinance is similar to open container laws, it’s more restrictive in operations.

“The people who are participating [to sell] are licensed to do that. There will be a designated container for that alcohol,” Clark said. " It will not be a matter of running around downtown with an open container. It will easily be enforced.”

The city must now apply for an EDC license with the state.

