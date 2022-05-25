Advertisement

W.Va. mine where worker died did not follow safety procedures

Coal mining accident
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - A federal coal mine regulator said a West Virginia underground operator did not follow proper safety procedures prior to the death of a maintenance worker.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration issued a final report in the death of Brian Wallen at Mingo Logan Coal’s Mountaineer II Mine in the Logan County community of Sharples.

Wallen died Nov. 1 when the brakes on his electric utility vehicle failed. He lost control of the vehicle and it crashed.

MSHA officials said the mine operator did not maintain the vehicle in a safe operating condition and failed to remove it from service when brake problems were previously found.

