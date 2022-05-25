Watching strong storm potential as our next front works in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve been watching the potential for more showers and storms pushing into the mountains as we watch another cold front push into the region. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, and we have declared a Severe Weather Alert Day for Thursday as these storms roll in.

Tonight through Tomorrow

A broad trough of low pressure continues to push into the eastern third of the nation, with it, dragging a cold front closer and closer to the Ohio Valley. We’ve been warm and unstable ahead of our frontal boundary, allowing showers and storms to develop and push through the mountains to continue pushing through the region. A Level 1 Marginal Risk of severe weather remains in place as these storms do have the possibility of some spotty wind gusts and heavy rain. Showers and storms will continue to push through the region overnight as our front draws closer as lows only drop into the middle 60s overnight.

Showers and storms continue to push through the region as we head into the day on Thursday as the front works through the region. The potential will be there for a couple of stronger wind gusts and some heavy downpours, but a widespread severe weather threat is not anticipated right now. Even so, the Storm Prediction Center has once again placed us under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe storms through the evening. Either way, we’ll continue to see the storms work through the area as highs work into the middle 70s. We start to quiet down overnight as our front pushes out of the region as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We’ve got much drier weather on the way as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. We might keep clouds around the region as we head into the day on Friday, but rain chances should start to diminish around the mountains as highs stay in the lower to middle 70s.

And that should set up a beautiful Memorial Day weekend around the area, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures...at least to start. Mostly sunny skies are with us as we head into Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. We’re back in the middle 80s on Monday as the humidity creeps up and we see a few more clouds push in. Summertime storms are back in the forecast as we head for the middle of next week to kick off the month of June.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.