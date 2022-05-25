Reports: UofL vs. UK basketball game set for next season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Jon Rothstein shared a tweet that sources are reporting a date has been set for the Louisville and Kentucky basketball matchup next season.

The Cardinals and Wildcats are set to tip off on December 31 at Rupp Arena.

The tip off time was not released.

This will be the first head-to-head coaching matchup between John Calipari and Kenny Payne.

Payne worked for Calipari as an assistant from 2010-2020.

