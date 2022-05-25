Advertisement

Reports: UofL vs. UK basketball game set for next season

By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Jon Rothstein shared a tweet that sources are reporting a date has been set for the Louisville and Kentucky basketball matchup next season.

The Cardinals and Wildcats are set to tip off on December 31 at Rupp Arena.

The tip off time was not released.

This will be the first head-to-head coaching matchup between John Calipari and Kenny Payne.

Payne worked for Calipari as an assistant from 2010-2020.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
KSP investigating shooting death in Pike County
Gordon McKinney
‘People don’t just disappear’: Family asks for help to ‘Bring Terry Home’
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

Two Michigan men arrested twice in 24 hours in southern Kentucky
Kentucky State Police
KSP: Former Clay County sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty in underage sexual activities case
UK College of Public Health mourns loss of Floyd Co. native and dean
UK College of Public Health mourns loss of Floyd Co. native and dean
The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the region under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for...
Strong storms, heavy rain possible at times today and tomorrow