UK College of Public Health mourns loss of Floyd Co. native and dean

By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTION, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky College of Public Health is mourning the death of its inaugural dean.

A Facebook post from the college said Dr. F. Douglass “Scutch” Scutchfield died Monday night a little after 10:00.

Scutchfield is from the Wheelwright community of Floyd County. The college is remembering him as an “author, diplomat, doctor, editor, educator, father, founder, mentor, researcher and veteran.”

“We will all remember Scutch in different ways, but he will always be one of our greatest public health champions for the UK College of Public Health,” the post said.

A celebration of life and funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

