Two Michigan men arrested twice in 24 hours in southern Kentucky

By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Williamsburg Police announced that two men were arrested twice within a 24-hour period after separate chases.

On May 23, Mathew Rajon, 38, from Detroit, Michigan was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, fleeing/evading in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to signal and possession of marijuana. Nathaniel Nix Jr., 33, also of Detroit, was arrested and charged the same night with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

The initial arrest was near Prewitt Bend Road close to midnight, according to a post on the Williamsburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers said they thought the two men had hidden contraband along the road but, after a search, they were unable to find anything.

On May 24, after Rajon and Nix were released from jail, Police said they went back to Prewitt Bend Road, trespassed a second time, picked up a large amount of contraband and ran from police.

After what police said was close to a 40-mile chase, several attempts to spike strips and the suspects hitting another car, Williamsburg Police Officers had to use additional force to end the pursuit.

Police said a search of the vehicle found approximately one pound of marijuana and more than $5,000 in cash.

Both men were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Rajon was charged with trafficking in marijuana 8oz-5lbs, criminal trespassing, fleeing/evading, speeding, failure to wear seat belt, ten counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, improper passing, improper use of dealer/demonstrator tags and violations of conditions of release.

Nix was charged with trafficking in marijuana 8oz-5lbs, fleeing/evading, and violation of conditions of release.

