Third person faces charges in woman’s murder

A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Teresa Harmon in...
A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Teresa Harmon in Mingo County in March, investigators said Wednesday.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Teresa Harmon in Mingo County in March, investigators said Wednesday.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office say Brittany Garlock was arrested in Charleston.

She faces a charge for accessory after the fact.

Teresa Harmon was shot to death inside her own home in Ragland. The incident happened March 31. Investigators say she was shot in the back of the head.

Last month, Harmon’s nephew, Chase Prater, was arrested on first-degree murder charges. He also faces conspiracy to commit murder, as well, according to Mingo County court records.

Alex Dewayne Likens was arrested in May, also facing first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage, see the following story:

Second man faces charges in woman’s murder

