Advertisement

Survivor of mass shooting says Kentuckians can help stop gun massacres

Whitney Austin survived a 2018 mass shooting in Cincinnati when she was shot 12 times, and news...
Whitney Austin survived a 2018 mass shooting in Cincinnati when she was shot 12 times, and news from Texas about the country's most recent school massacre devastated her.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whitney Austin survived being shot 12 times during a 2018 mass shooting in Cincinnati, and news from Texas about the country’s most recent school shooting shattered her.

“I can tell you about how awful it was for me, but I was 37,” Austin said. “We will never ever be able to understand how awful it would be for little babies. … I just kind of sat in a squat by myself and just started crying.”

Many shared her tears and frustration.

Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) thinks the country is in an endless cycle of complacency.

“I am tired of saying there is nothing we can do when we are doing nothing,” McGarvey said.

According to McGarvey and Austin, something can be done, and they’ve been working on a bill since Austin was shot four years ago. It’s referred to as Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention or CARR. The bill would temporarily take away a person’s firearms if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others by law enforcement.

The process involves a prompt hearing and a judge who makes the final decision, with the gun owner having the option of having legal representation. The weapon might be taken away for a few days, weeks, months, or even a year.

As part of the deal, the law would also include the person undergoing mental health treatment.

The plan has bipartisan support, but it has been stalled while adjustments to suit both parties are made, but McGarvey thinks that the time for talk is over.

“We must act and we must act now so that more parents don’t have to go through the grief and horror of not being able to pick their kids up from school,” McGarvey said.

Austin said she will push for the legislation to be passed at the next open session.

“I encourage everyone to have hope, but if you don’t, nothing will ever happen,” Austin said.

For more information about the bill and Austin’s organization, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
KSP investigating shooting death in Pike County
Gordon McKinney
‘People don’t just disappear’: Family asks for help to ‘Bring Terry Home’
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river

Latest News

Ky. organizations taking on challenge of keeping kids fed over summer break
WATCH | Ky. organizations taking on challenge of keeping kids fed over summer break
KY Moms Day
Inaugural Kentucky Moms Day helps recent moms find resources in the community
Kentucky to get more than $36 million to fight opioid addiction
The museum is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
National Corvette Museum to celebrate military members
Gov. Andy Beshear announces lowest unemployment rate in KY history