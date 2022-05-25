Summer wellness campaign shares healthy habits for kids

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Foundation for a Healthy (FHKY) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) launched a public service campaign for Kentucky students in grades K-12 of five healthy habits to develop.

“We look at summer break as an opportunity for children to do the things they enjoy, while also building healthy habits for the next school year and beyond,” said Ben Chandler, President and CEO, FHKY. “‘High Five for Health’ suggests activities the whole family can do together, and older kids may even be able to do some independently. We are proud to partner with KDE to help Kentucky families be healthier.”

”Each of our behaviors takes a little time to mold or to break so, over the summer months we’re hoping that the High Five for Health campaign will help us establish some new behaviors that we can carry with us down the road,” added Healthy Schools Project Director, Jim Tackett, at KDE.

The campaign includes animated videos, social media graphics, message points and materials to be distributed at sporting events, youth organizations and various other locations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kentucky ranks above the national average rate of adolescent obesity.

A free toolkit is available for health care professionals, community-driven entities and parents.

The “High Five for Health” summer 2022 campaign encourages Kentuckians to:

Prioritize physical activity. Practice healthy eating. Monitor chronic conditions such as asthma, obesity and diabetes. Stay up to date on vaccines. Manage stress and emotions.

