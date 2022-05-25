Strong storms, heavy rain possible at times today and tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckle up. The next couple of days could be a wild ride when it comes to storms and rain chances.

Today and Tomorrow

A couple of different systems are approaching from the south. That will bring us waves of rain and increased chances for strong to severe storms. Let’s start with today. We will wake up in the 60s with some scattered showers around. Mostly cloudy skies will plague us most of the day, with some peeks of sunshine possible at times. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

The new Storm Prediction Center outlook has parts of our region under a level 1 out of 5 risk this afternoon and evening as we heat up. While it is a low-end threat, I would not be surprised to see a couple of warnings issued. Damaging winds and heavy rain look to be the main issues.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the region under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

Things look to calm down a little bit tonight, but scattered showers will continue. Lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Thursday is a different story. The northern counties along the Interstate 64 corridor are already under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms. The next update for day 2 will be out later today. I suspect we will see a few more counties added to the increased risk.

The Storm Prediction Center already has the I-64 corridor under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for Thursday, May 26th, 2022. Our entire region has the chance for severe weather. (WYMT Weather)

The difference with Thursday’s outlook is that the entire region is under the threat for severe weather, which is different from Wednesday. While storms are a big player, I’m more concerned about training cells that could lead to heavy rain which could lead to flooding. The GRAF, our in-house Futureview model, is trying to spit out some heavy rain totals between now and Friday night.

The GRAF, our in-house Futureview model, is showing the potential of up to 2.5" of rain or better between now and Friday evening. (WYMT Weather)

Some areas could see 2.5″ of rain or more in the next 48 hours. If those storms linger, those totals could cause issues and fast. You will definitely need to keep an eye on your creeks and streams today and tomorrow if you live in a flood-prone area. Stay weather aware and be ready for quickly changing conditions. The WYMT weather app is a great tool to have, not only to get alerts, but to track the rain with.

Highs Thursday will try to push toward the 80-degree mark, but depending on the coverage of rain, may struggle to get there. That might be our saving grace on the severe chances. Stay tuned.

Rain chances will continue into Thursday night as temperatures slide into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

It now looks like the rain chances will hang around deeper into Friday than we originally thought. Scattered showers will plague us off and on all day and into the first part of the night. There is even a small chance we could see a lingering shower or two into early Saturday morning. Highs Friday will only be in the low 70s before dropping into the upper 50s overnight.

After some early clouds/rain chances Saturday, the skies should clear by the afternoon hours giving way to a nice Memorial Day weekend. It could be a little rough at times if you are heading out to the Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville, which starts Thursday night. Highs will stay in the low 70s Saturday.

Sunshine returns Sunday and carries us well into next week. Our temperatures soar, heading back into the low to mid-80s on Sunday and topping out near 90 for the next several days.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.