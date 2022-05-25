Pikeville Police and Floyd County Sheriffs collaborate, six arrests made, drugs and stolen property recovered

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On May 14, the Pikeville Police Department (PPD) received a call about a possible burglary and vandalization of a unit at the Pikeville Mini-Storage. A week later, an investigation and collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies led to six arrests with 20 warrants served, as well as drugs, a gun and stolen property recovered.

“One of their units had been vandalized, broken into. Officers arrived on the scene, see that items are missing, took out of the unit,” said Pikeville PD PIO Tony Conn.

During the burglary, surveillance video from the storage unit shows three suspects cutting the lock off of the unit, placing their own lock on the unit and coming back over several days to steal items from the unit.

PPD used the video to identify the three suspects as Tammy Delong, Benjamin Tackett and Terry Rogers.

Delong was arrested on May 19 and Tackett was arrested on May 21 on burglary charges. Rogers was tracked back to his home in Floyd County, and PPD made a call to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to recover the stolen property valued at more than $14,000.

“They reached out to us, we worked together and went to the residence, and they were able to recover some stolen property,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

On May 22, around $6,000 worth of stolen property was recovered from Rogers’ home. Along with the stolen property, police and deputies found meth, marijuana, scales, cash and a loaded, modified gun from the home.

“They found a pretty large stash of crystal meth inside the residence,” said Sheriff Hunt. “Ended up being about 40 grams of crystal meth.”

Rogers was then charged with drug trafficking and possession in Floyd County along with his charge of burglary in Pike County.

Richard Salisbury, Kevin Howell and Randell Iricks were also found in the home and served with arrest warrants totaling more than 20 charges between the three of them.

Sheriff Hunt and Officer Conn both said the teamwork shown between the two agencies, as well as with Kentucky State Police, who assisted on the scene, is a great thing.

“These criminals think they got the upper hand without the teamwork,” said Officer Conn, “but they don’t have that upper hand and we’re going to keep doing the teamwork till we make a big dent or we stop this mess.”

Sheriff Hunt and Officer Conn said the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Pikeville PD have a long relationship and will continue to work together in the future to bring criminals to justice.

