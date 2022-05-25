Leaders from Kentucky and beyond respond to Texas school shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders from around our region and even in Washington have been reacting to Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has killed at least 19 people.

Governor Andy Beshear has already ordered flags at all state office buildings to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28. The governor also encourages anyone else to do the same.

The governor also tweeted in part “this senseless act of violence is unacceptable and should be condemned.”

As a parent, it’s hard to comprehend the devastating loss in Texas today. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and should be condemned. These were all children of God, gone too soon. Kentucky stands with all those mourning and we hold them close in prayer. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 24, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted his condolences to the victims of the shooting, saying that he was “horrified and heartbroken” by the attack.

Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 24, 2022

Senator Rand Paul also sent his prayers out to the families.

Kelley and I are horrified by this senseless massacre. Our prayers go out to the victims and their families. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2022

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice echoes Gov. Beshear’s sentiments and also ordered flags at all-state owned facilities to half-staff.

I have issued a proclamation ordering that all US and WV flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, May 28, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.https://t.co/t8iSGjeVhS — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) May 24, 2022

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also ordered flags to half-staff in the state and called the news “incomprehensible and tragic”

Suzanne and I are devastated at the incomprehensible and tragic news out of Texas. We are praying for the community of Uvalde and the families who lost their children and loved ones to this senseless attack. https://t.co/X78L4NvAA1 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 25, 2022

U.S. Senator from Virginia Tim Kaine said “we cannot accept this as normal” in a Tuesday afternoon Twitter post.

We have a deep sickness in this country. We cannot accept it as normal. I’m not going to stop pushing for legislation to make our communities safer. https://t.co/4Y6kavXj6d — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 24, 2022

Virginia’s other senator, Mark Warner, said in part “there are no words to express the magnitude of this tragedy.”

My heart is with all those affected by the shooting in Uvalde. There are no words to express the magnitude of this tragedy. Gun violence is taking far too many lives. Congress must act. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 24, 2022

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also sent prayers to the victims, families and first responders.

Maria and I are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and join the nation in mourning the loss of innocent lives. We lift up their families in prayer and thank all the first responders who acted quickly. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 25, 2022

U.S. Senator from Tennessee Marsha Blackburn said she was “horrified and heartbroken.”

Horrified and heartbroken to learn of the significant loss of life in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Please join me in lifting their loved ones up in prayer.



Thank you to the local first responders working on the scene. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 24, 2022

Tennessee’s other senator, Bill Hagerty, also tweeted that the news was “unspeakable.”

The horrible news out of Uvalde, Texas, is gut-wrenching. 14 innocent and precious lives lost—it’s unspeakable. We pray for this school. We pray for the families. We pray for this community. And we pray for our Nation. https://t.co/3p38SXGVBS — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) May 24, 2022

