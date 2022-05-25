Advertisement

Leaders from Kentucky and beyond respond to Texas school shooting

Flags were ordered to half staff.
Flags were ordered to half staff.
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders from around our region and even in Washington have been reacting to Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has killed at least 19 people.

Governor Andy Beshear has already ordered flags at all state office buildings to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28. The governor also encourages anyone else to do the same.

The governor also tweeted in part “this senseless act of violence is unacceptable and should be condemned.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted his condolences to the victims of the shooting, saying that he was “horrified and heartbroken” by the attack.

Senator Rand Paul also sent his prayers out to the families.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice echoes Gov. Beshear’s sentiments and also ordered flags at all-state owned facilities to half-staff.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also ordered flags to half-staff in the state and called the news “incomprehensible and tragic”

U.S. Senator from Virginia Tim Kaine said “we cannot accept this as normal” in a Tuesday afternoon Twitter post.

Virginia’s other senator, Mark Warner, said in part “there are no words to express the magnitude of this tragedy.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also sent prayers to the victims, families and first responders.

U.S. Senator from Tennessee Marsha Blackburn said she was “horrified and heartbroken.”

Tennessee’s other senator, Bill Hagerty, also tweeted that the news was “unspeakable.”

We will update this story as more becomes available.

