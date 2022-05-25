Ky. doctor gives tips on how you can talk with your child about Texas shooting

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The nation woke up Wednesday morning with heavy hearts for parents and families in Uvalde, Texas.

Many parents may not know how to talk about the incident, or how to help their own children better understand what happened.

”I think it’s a scary topic to approach for people, but I think the best way to initiate it is you don’t force it,” said Dr. Jonathan Martin, Medical Director of the Behavioral Health Clinic at Baptist Health Corbin. “You talk about what they want to talk about what parts of it they want to talk about.”

Martin said focusing on how they feel about certain aspects of a major event, and answering what questions they have, could help kids process the information in the best way for them.

”You know don’t overshare, don’t give more details, keep it kind of simple, factual,” he said. ‘Then open it up for discussion, I think they can direct it in a lot of ways.”

He said that just keeping up with your normal day-to-day schedule can lower your anxiety. Dr. Martin urges people to consider how much information they are taking in so they are not overwhelmed.

”It will make it harder to move forward if you keep fixating and then seeing and absorbing that extra information,” he said.

