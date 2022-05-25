Advertisement

KSP holds ceremony to honor troopers killed in the line of duty

State police gathered in Frankfort Wednesday to honor troopers killed in the line of duty.
By Garrett Wymer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State police gathered in Frankfort Wednesday to honor troopers killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony was held at KSP’s training center. The names of 37 fallen state troopers were remembered during the memorial service.

“There are heroes who served. Those are heroes right there. Then there are heroes who carry on the legacy of those who are not able to serve anymore,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr.

Randy Chrisman lost his youngest boy, Trooper Eric Crisman, in a car crash in June of 2015. Chrisman says over the last seven years KSP has never forgotten his son.

“It just means so much, because without that support, support of our family, our friends and the law enforcement family, I don’t know how you really get through something like this,” Chrisman said.

A white wreath was placed outside the KSP Training Center at the foot of the statue honoring troopers.

On that wreath, was a yellow rose that honors former KSP Sergeant Jody Cash, the western Kentucky deputy killed in a shooting last week. It also honors another deputy who recently died after serving 30 years with state police.

A red rose on the wreath honors family members.

A white wreath was placed outside the KSP Training Center at the foot of the statue honoring troopers.(WKYT)

