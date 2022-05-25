Advertisement

KSP: Former Clay County sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty in underage sexual activities case

Kentucky State Police
(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Clay County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty on a charge Tuesday in the Clay County Circuit Court.

Troopers said the guilty plea comes from an investigation that began in January 2020.

We are told Brandon Edwards, 30, pleaded guilty to one county of “Unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.”

Police said that is a Class D felony. He was indicted on the charge in July 2020.

Edwards will be sentenced before Chief Circuit Court Judge Oscar G. House on August 1.

Troopers said the Clay County Sheriff’s Office cooperated during the investigation.

