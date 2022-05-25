Advertisement

Kaleigh Tilley signs with UPike Volleyball

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One member of the regional champion Cougars will continue her volleyball career in college.

Libero Kaleigh Tilley signed with the UPike Bears.

”I went and toured back in November and it was actually the volleyball recruitment day and we went and toured the campus and it is just so tiny,” said Tilley. “Pikeville’s like thirty minutes away from me so I love that and just the atmosphere. I loved it down there.”

Despite facing injuries during her senior season, Tilley had three kills and 317 digs across 23 games.

