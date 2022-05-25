Advertisement

Housing Development Alliance workers begin on final home in Gurneys Bend

Gurneys Bend House
Gurneys Bend House(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Housing Development Alliance workers are digging the last footer in Gurneys Bend, just one year after the project kicked off.

On May 11, 2021, HDA partnered with the City of Hazard with the goal of building 15 new homes for low income citizens. Today that goal became a reality as they began digging on the 15th home.

11 homeowners have moved in as of May 25, 2022.

Crew workers are expecting to have the last house up by the end of the summer and the entire project complete by the end of the year. HDA plans to have a celebration this fall to celebrate all the new houses and homeowners.

HDA is always looking for new volunteers and donors to help with their projects. In the future they hope to continue more projects like this one, in other counties.

