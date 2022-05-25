Hope Hill Youth Services looking for foster parents

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, foster care organization Hope Hill Youth Services has dealt with a decrease in parents willing to foster children.

“When the pandemic hit, we were all at home. Everyone was remote. We were trying to do things through social media, but there was a big drop-off in foster parents getting certified,” Treatment Director Stacy Baca said.

Because of that, the organization has struggled to find homes for foster children. Baca said they had to house them in their own offices.

“We’ve had more kids spending the night in social workers’ offices because they can’t find placement,” the Treatment Director said.

The Children’s Bureau released a study in 2021 that found a 4.47% decrease in children needing foster care, the largest decrease in the past decade. With that noted, Baca said that number is increasing again as social workers are allowed to investigate homes.

“Now that they are opening back up, we are seeing an uptick in referrals,” she said.

Seeing the need for help, Hope Hill held an open house event today in hopes of connecting more with the community.

“The biggest part is to get the community involved and help us to find those foster parents,” she said.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, you can visit this website.

