Advertisement

Hope Hill Youth Services looking for foster parents

Opening your heart and home to a foster child
Opening your heart and home to a foster child(WIS)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, foster care organization Hope Hill Youth Services has dealt with a decrease in parents willing to foster children.

“When the pandemic hit, we were all at home. Everyone was remote. We were trying to do things through social media, but there was a big drop-off in foster parents getting certified,” Treatment Director Stacy Baca said.

Because of that, the organization has struggled to find homes for foster children. Baca said they had to house them in their own offices.

“We’ve had more kids spending the night in social workers’ offices because they can’t find placement,” the Treatment Director said.

The Children’s Bureau released a study in 2021 that found a 4.47% decrease in children needing foster care, the largest decrease in the past decade. With that noted, Baca said that number is increasing again as social workers are allowed to investigate homes.

“Now that they are opening back up, we are seeing an uptick in referrals,” she said.

Seeing the need for help, Hope Hill held an open house event today in hopes of connecting more with the community.

“The biggest part is to get the community involved and help us to find those foster parents,” she said.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, you can visit this website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
KSP investigating shooting death in Pike County
Gordon McKinney
‘People don’t just disappear’: Family asks for help to ‘Bring Terry Home’
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16

Latest News

Gurneys Bend House
Housing Development Alliance workers begin on final home in Gurneys Bend
Robb Elementary School Shooting
Ky. doctor gives tips on how you can talk with your child about Texas shooting
Reports: UofL vs. UK basketball game set for next season
Some districts are already finished, but Wednesday is the last day, or close to being the last...
Ky. school districts taking extra precautions in wake of Texas shooting