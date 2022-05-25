High School Scoreboard - May 24, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Region play is in full swing in the mountains! Here are all the scores that have been reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11 p.m.
BASEBALL
West Jessamine 14, Somerset 3 - 12th Region Semifinal
Clay County 9, Harlan County 2 - 13th Region Quarterfinal
Corbin 9, Knox Central 2 - 13th Region Quarterfinal
Middlesboro 14, Barbourville 4 - 13th Region Quarterfinal (6 innings)
Hazard 2, Estill County 1 - 14th Region Quarterfinal
Letcher Central 8, Wolfe County 2 - 14th Region Quarterfinal
Paintsville 6, Shelby Valley 0 - 15th Region Quarterfinal
Lawrence County 15, Pike Central 0 - 15th Region Quarterfinal (3 innings)
SOFTBALL
Middlesboro 10, Clay County 9 - 13th Region Quarterfinal
Corbin 13, Lynn Camp 3 - 13th Region Quarterfinal (6 innings)
Wolfe County 13, Lee County 3 - 14th Region Quarterfinal (5 innings)
Letcher Central 8, Hazard 5 - 14th Region Quarterfinal
Johnson Central 10, Martin County 0 - 57th District Semifinal (5 innings)
Paintsville 8, Magoffin County 5 - 57th District Semifinal
Lawrence County 19, Betsy Layne 0 - 58th District Semifinal (3 innings)
Floyd Central 13, Prestonsburg 6 - 58th District Semifinal
Pikeville 10, Jenkins 1 - 59th District Semifinal
Shelby Valley 14, East Ridge 2 - 59th District Semifinal (5 innings)
