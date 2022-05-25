Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - May 24, 2022

By John Lowe
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Region play is in full swing in the mountains! Here are all the scores that have been reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

West Jessamine 14, Somerset 3 - 12th Region Semifinal

Clay County 9, Harlan County 2 - 13th Region Quarterfinal

Corbin 9, Knox Central 2 - 13th Region Quarterfinal

Middlesboro 14, Barbourville 4 - 13th Region Quarterfinal (6 innings)

Hazard 2, Estill County 1 - 14th Region Quarterfinal

Letcher Central 8, Wolfe County 2 - 14th Region Quarterfinal

Paintsville 6, Shelby Valley 0 - 15th Region Quarterfinal

Lawrence County 15, Pike Central 0 - 15th Region Quarterfinal (3 innings)

SOFTBALL

Middlesboro 10, Clay County 9 - 13th Region Quarterfinal

Corbin 13, Lynn Camp 3 - 13th Region Quarterfinal (6 innings)

Wolfe County 13, Lee County 3 - 14th Region Quarterfinal (5 innings)

Letcher Central 8, Hazard 5 - 14th Region Quarterfinal

Johnson Central 10, Martin County 0 - 57th District Semifinal (5 innings)

Paintsville 8, Magoffin County 5 - 57th District Semifinal

Lawrence County 19, Betsy Layne 0 - 58th District Semifinal (3 innings)

Floyd Central 13, Prestonsburg 6 - 58th District Semifinal

Pikeville 10, Jenkins 1 - 59th District Semifinal

Shelby Valley 14, East Ridge 2 - 59th District Semifinal (5 innings)

