Former Kentucky legislator pleads guilty to fraud

By Herald Leader News Staff and Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald Leader) - According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader, a former Kentucky legislator pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and a financial crime on Wednesday.

46-year-old Robert Goforth admitted that a pharmacy he owned in Clay County billed insurance programs for prescriptions that were never picked up. The medications would still be sold later.

Goforth pleaded guilty in federal court to one charge of healthcare fraud and one charge related to money laundering. He said he wrote a $17,000 check from an account that contained money from the fraud.

The charges each bring a potential of 10 years in prison, but Goforth is not expected to be sentenced for that long.

Most of his business came from Medicare and Medicaid, which the Herald Leader reported he was found to have fraudulently charged $945,000 from.

“I had a responsibility to stop it, and I did not do that,” said Goforth.

The restitution in the case totals more than $2.5 million.

Goforth’s sentencing is scheduled for September.

In his political career, Goforth represented Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison County in the State House.

