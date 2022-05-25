Floyd County community mourns following death of family man, friend, and firefighter

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday 56-year-old Phillip Caudill died due to a heart attack while working at a parade, leaving behind a host of family, friends, and a community that loved him.

“His grandchildren, his brothers, his sisters, his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren were in a special place in his heart,” said Caudill’s wife, Pamela Caudill. “There ain’t nobody he loved more than his family.”

Caudill was a member of the Garrett Volunteer Fire Department and a former member of the Wayland Volunteer Fire Department. Folks say he enjoyed helping the community in any way he could.

“It didn’t matter where, you seen him in his fire department shirt, he wore it with pride,” said Caudill’s son, Michael Caudill. “He loved this fire department, he loved Wayland’s, he just loved being in the public and helping people.”

Caudill’s selflessness means he will be deeply missed by anyone who knew him.

“I think it was a need that he had that fulfilled something inside of him,” said Caudill’s neighbor and Mayor of the City of Wayland, Jerry Fultz. “To go and do what was best for others even at times when it probably wasn’t the best thing for him.”

Garrett Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Grady Allen also said he was a valuable member of the department and everyone in the community will miss him dearly.

