‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner has released the names of three women found shot to death at a Lexington home.

The victims were identified as Lisa Wilson, 65, and her two daughters Bryonny, 42, and Bronwyn, 38. Investigators say the three women were shot multiple times in their home on Caywood Drive.

The coroner called it a “disturbing scene.”

Lexington police have charged Steven Wilson, 64, with three counts of Murder-Domestic Violence in the deaths of his wife and two daughters.

Wilson was taken into custody at the scene. He is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.

A horrible update: Coroner tells us three women have been murdered inside the home. All found with multiple shot wounds. Police have arrested the suspect, who they say is also the husband of one woman and father of the other two. Coroner calling it a disturbing scene @WKYT — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) May 25, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.