‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner has released the names of three women found shot to death at a Lexington home.
The victims were identified as Lisa Wilson, 65, and her two daughters Bryonny, 42, and Bronwyn, 38. Investigators say the three women were shot multiple times in their home on Caywood Drive.
The coroner called it a “disturbing scene.”
Lexington police have charged Steven Wilson, 64, with three counts of Murder-Domestic Violence in the deaths of his wife and two daughters.
Wilson was taken into custody at the scene. He is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.
This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated.
