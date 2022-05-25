Advertisement

Body found in Prestonsburg river

Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg River
By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department recovered a body from the Levisa Fork River Wednesday, after following up on an investigation they have been assisting with in the area.

Officers with the department say they were in the Ball Alley curve area of the Lancer community, following up on a call related to an ongoing investigation. After viewing a video related to the case, the officers were sweeping the river area when they recovered a body of a man.

The coroner was called to the scene and officers with Prestonsburg PD say Kentucky State Police is still leading the investigation.

The identity of the man is not confirmed as officials await further testing and information. We will have more details as they become available.

