Advertisement

Wild Health still offering COVID-19 tests, encouraging vaccinations

Wild Health, which started its testing site at Kroger Filed back in 2020, is moving its site to Wild Health Field, starting June 1.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though we haven’t said much about COVID-19 lately, organizations want the community to know that they are still offering testing and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Wild Health, which started its testing site at Kroger Filed back in 2020, is moving its site to Wild Health Field, starting June 1. Wild Health leaders say their partnership with UK HealthCare has ended but they still want to provide COVID-19 testing services to the community.

“Right now, we’re in a spike. Closing that College Way location and not having another outlet for our community just wasn’t in the books for us,” said Nicole Merz, Director of Clinical Advancement at Wild Health.

According to data, Kentucky had more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases last week. That’s about 1,600 more than the prior week. The number of deaths, hospitalizations, and people on a ventilator or in the ICU is down, but the positivity rate rose from 9.35% to 10.52%.

Health experts recommend getting vaccinated and boosted to protect yourself from COVID-19.

Tuesday, The Nest in Lexington held a vaccine clinic. Since more than 100 people got shots, the center will receive a $15,000 grant to continue its mission of assisting families.

“We have our family assistance program that provides basic necessities like food, clothing, diapers, formula, car seats,” Katie Nichols, Events and Marketing Coordinator at The Nest.

Health experts recommend wearing a mask if you feel any symptoms or if you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Wild Health has already opened its testing site at Wild Heath Field. It’ll keep its College Way location open through May 31.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murdering child
Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
Phillip Caudill
Floyd County community mourns death of firefighter
Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
1 Clay County announcement
Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, other state leaders announce ‘1 Clay County’ initiative

Latest News

Soaring diesel prices putting strain on drivers, distributors
COVID cases increasing in Kentucky
Officials are concerned that waning immunity and relaxed mitigation measures across the country...
CDC forecasts surge in COVID deaths, hospitalizations
The White House is warning the U.S. could see 100 million new COVID-19 cases this fall and...
Health Minute: White House warns of COVID surge for fall, winter
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in some parts of the world, including the...
COVID: New US cases per day are climbing