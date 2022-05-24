Wild Health still offering COVID-19 tests, encouraging vaccinations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though we haven’t said much about COVID-19 lately, organizations want the community to know that they are still offering testing and encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Wild Health, which started its testing site at Kroger Filed back in 2020, is moving its site to Wild Health Field, starting June 1. Wild Health leaders say their partnership with UK HealthCare has ended but they still want to provide COVID-19 testing services to the community.

“Right now, we’re in a spike. Closing that College Way location and not having another outlet for our community just wasn’t in the books for us,” said Nicole Merz, Director of Clinical Advancement at Wild Health.

Wild Health has moved its testing location from College Way near Kroger Field to Wild Health Field. Heath experts say covid cases are going up. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/VioURu0Y4x — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 24, 2022

According to data, Kentucky had more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases last week. That’s about 1,600 more than the prior week. The number of deaths, hospitalizations, and people on a ventilator or in the ICU is down, but the positivity rate rose from 9.35% to 10.52%.

Health experts recommend getting vaccinated and boosted to protect yourself from COVID-19.

Tuesday, The Nest in Lexington held a vaccine clinic. Since more than 100 people got shots, the center will receive a $15,000 grant to continue its mission of assisting families.

“We have our family assistance program that provides basic necessities like food, clothing, diapers, formula, car seats,” Katie Nichols, Events and Marketing Coordinator at The Nest.

Health experts recommend wearing a mask if you feel any symptoms or if you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Wild Health has already opened its testing site at Wild Heath Field. It’ll keep its College Way location open through May 31.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.