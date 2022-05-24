Advertisement

Whitney Creech holds basketball camp at Jenkins

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s all-time leading high school scorer was back home Monday.

Whitney Creech held her second annual basketball camp at Jenkins Middle/High School for young kids looking to improve their basketball skills.

“I think I’ve shown people, if you can play you can play,” Creech said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what school you go to. If you put the ball in the basket and play the game it’ll find you, the colleges will find you. Just to be kind of a role model to the kids in this area, just to let them know that kids from Eastern Kentucky can thrive and be successful.”

The camp will continue on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
Eastern Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murdering child
Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
Watch party set Sunday night for Lawrence County native Noah Thompson
Adam Brown had a Noah Thompson cutout created and signed this week and is now using it in an...
Noah Thompson cut-out to cut expenses for Lawrence County High School choir

Latest News

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 23, 2022
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin...
Reports: Keion Brooks to leave NBA Draft, remain in transfer portal
Belfry receives 2021 State Championship rings
Belfry Pirates receive state championship rings
Renee Abernathy
Kentucky softball’s season ends in Blacksburg regional