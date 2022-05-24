Whitney Creech holds basketball camp at Jenkins

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s all-time leading high school scorer was back home Monday.

Whitney Creech held her second annual basketball camp at Jenkins Middle/High School for young kids looking to improve their basketball skills.

“I think I’ve shown people, if you can play you can play,” Creech said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what school you go to. If you put the ball in the basket and play the game it’ll find you, the colleges will find you. Just to be kind of a role model to the kids in this area, just to let them know that kids from Eastern Kentucky can thrive and be successful.”

The camp will continue on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.