Wayne double homicide investigation remains unsolved; reward now offered

Nearly 4 years after a father and son were found dead, a family is still desperate for answers.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a double homicide investigation.

It has been nearly four years since the deaths of two men from Wayne County.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, on May 31, 2018, the bodies of William Copley and his son Robert Copley were found in the burned remains of their home, located at 311 Camp Creek Road in Crum.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the men were victims of a double homicide.

Now, a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-3473.

Boyd Copley, the son of William and brother of Robert, tells WSAZ it’s incredibly hard knowing four years later, whoever was responsible still hasn’t been brought to justice.

He’s urging anyone with information to come forward to help the family get closure and provide answers to who did this and why.

For previous coverage, click the links below:

Fire Marshal asking for help in double homicide

Neighbors mourn two men killed in Wayne County house fire

