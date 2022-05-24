Storms re-enter the picture tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a brief break in the showers today has resulted in a rather pleasant day around the mountains on this Tuesday afternoon. However, this is late May, and more changes are on the way before this weekend is finished up.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Whatever clearing we’ve seen this afternoon will be replaced with more cloud cover as we head into this evening and overnight into our Wednesday as another frontal boundary is set to push into the mountains. This will mean an increase in clouds and perhaps even a few showers toward daybreak as lows fall back into the “muggy” category in the lower to middle 60s.

We’re back in the 80s for daytime highs as a warm front brings mild and muggy air back into the mountains for Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 80s expected as a frontal boundary in the area encourages the development of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Some of those could have gusty winds and heavy rain with them. Those chances continue into Wednesday night as we only fall into the middle 60s.

Late Week and Beyond

We continue to watch for the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms as our slow-moving frontal boundary inches closer to the mountains on Thursday. We’re cooler thanks to clouds and storms in the area, with highs only managing the middle 70s. We’re similarly cool Friday as the rain starts to push out, but clouds are tough to scoot out with it.

The good news is that as we head into Memorial Day weekend, things look much, much nicer! Sunshine returns in earnest to the forecast along with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and the low to middle 80s on Sunday and Monday. An excellent unofficial kickoff to the summer season this weekend!

