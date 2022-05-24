Road crew construction worker seriously hurt in Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A road crew construction worker is seriously hurt after a crash on US 27 in Jessamine County.

Nicholasville police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Keene Road.

They say a construction worker was clearing cones in the northbound lanes after overnight paving work was complete. A car and truck then came through the intersection during a green light.

WKYT was told the truck hit the construction worker in the right line. While it tried to swerve to avoid that person, the truck also hit a second car.

The construction worker has life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was treated and released from the hospital.

US 27 has since reopened.

Sergeant Kevin Grimes says it’s too early to say if anyone will be charged. He says, regardless, everyone should be aware of road workers.

The southbound side of US 27 is still stripped, so crews will have to be back out to finish the work. If you are traveling through the area, make sure you slow down and give workers space to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again.

