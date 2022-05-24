Moonbow Coffee coming to downtown Pineville

Pineville, Ky. (WYMT) - Moonbow coffee shop is opening Thursday, May 26, in downtown Pineville.

The coffee shop is owned by Geoff and Sky Marietta, who own Moonbow Tipple in Harlan County and Moonbow Mercantile in Williamsburg.

”We were like man, here we are going from Williamsburg to Harlan all the time, always going through Pineville, so maybe there’s an opportunity there to bring something to Pineville as well,” Sky Marietta said.

Several drink and menu options will be named after landmarks and notable things around Pineville.

”We’re gonna have a drink called the Chained Rock and it’s a classic sort of like chocolate marshmallow mocha, you can get it frozen instead, and we’re gonna sprinkle a little bit of salted caramel rocks on the top,” Marietta said.

They will also have a drink themed after the Mountain Laurel Festival that begins the same week as the coffee shop is opening.

”You bring something new to a town and it’s just fun to do it when there’s already a festival and people are already out and about, we love going to all local festivals, including the Mountain Laurel Festival, so we hope after people get their funnel cake they might stop by to get their frappe as well.”

The coffee shop is located in downtown Pineville right next to the Butcher’s Pub.

