Little girl gets special homecoming after nearly drowning

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family swimming pool nearly became the setting of a tragedy.

“It is so scary how quickly things can just go wrong,” Heather Frazier, a mother of three, said.

Frazier says the evening of May 10, she and her husband had been outside at different points with their 3-year-old daughter Etta Jane.

Frazier says she was finishing getting dinner ready around 5:30 p.m. when she went outside and saw her daughter face up in the pool, lifeless. She had apparently fallen in when no one else was around.

“It was awful,” Frazier said. “We thought she was gone.”

Frazier says she jumped in the water and pulled Etta out. She wasn’t breathing.

“My husband being a physician was able to start CPR immediately,” Frazier said.

They called 911. Louisa Fire Chief Eddie Preston was among the first to respond and helped the father perform CPR.

“With a child that small, it is very hard to keep your composure, but we maintained,” Preston said.

“They told us when she was in the ambulance that she had a heartbeat,” Frazier said.

The girl was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Nearly two weeks later, she was finally able to come home Monday evening.

The fire department that helped save her life provided her with a special homecoming. Fire trucks met her at the intersection of state Route 3 and U.S. 23 and escorted her to her house.

“This was a great moment for us to bring this child home,” Chief Preston said. “We’ve been waiting for this ever since she left.”

“It means so much,” Frazier said. “We can’t express how thankful we are for everything everybody has done. To see how she was when we pulled her out of the water versus how she is now, it’s just a miracle. There is no other word for it.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.