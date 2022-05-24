Advertisement

KSP investigating shooting death in Pike County

(None)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the Kentucky State Police in Pikeville got a call about a shooting in Pike County.

According to a release from KSP, investigators responded to a home near Elkhorn Creek and found two men had been shot.

Troopers said the initial investigation indicated a dispute between Cody Cantrell and his father led to a fight between Cody and his brother Adam. During the fight, Adam was fatally shot.

The release said Cody ran from the scene but was eventually found by KSP troopers. Cody was also shot, but his injury was not life threatening.

Cody Cantrell, 36, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and on e count of assault 4th degree domestic assault.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky mother pleads guilty to murdering child
Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
Phillip Caudill
Floyd County community mourns death of firefighter
Police and the coroner are on the scene at the home of the Jessamine County Sheriff.
KSP: Jessamine Co. Sheriff found dead inside home
1 Clay County announcement
Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, other state leaders announce ‘1 Clay County’ initiative

Latest News

Free workshops to be offered by Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands
Trooper Michael Coleman said the event is a fun way to bring in money for the "Shop With a...
Car show drives up ‘Shop With a Trooper’ donations for KSP Post 9
Gordon McKinney
KSP investigating missing person in Floyd County
Back and forth forecast continues, drier conditions likely today